'Total disrespect': Headdress appropriation spotted in three Napier stores within 300m

4 minutes to read

The Native American headdress found in Crystal Sanctuary Napier on Emerson St has sparked outrage from an indigenous advocate. Photo / Facebook

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Gianina Schwanecke

An advocate for indigenous communities has called for change on Napier's Emerson St after spotting three stores within 300 metre using Native American headdresses for commerce.

Mihirangi Mihi lives in Auckland but was visiting family

