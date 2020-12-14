'Total disrespect': Headdress appropriation spotted in three Napier stores within 300m

The Native American headdress found in Crystal Sanctuary Napier on Emerson St has sparked outrage from an indigenous advocate. Photo / Facebook

An advocate for indigenous communities has called for change on Napier's Emerson St after spotting three stores within 300 metre using Native American headdresses for commerce.

Mihirangi Mihi lives in Auckland but was visiting family when she decided to check out the shops along the city's main street - "the kind I usually like to visit", she said.

However, she was shocked to find a replica feathered headdress typically worn by high-ranking men of the American Plains Indians Nations for ceremonial purposes for sale in two stores - Crystal Sanctuary Napier and AJR Fashion.

Mihirangi Mihi [centre] said her Native American friends would be "absolutely gutted" to see their ceremonial items for sale in Napier shops. Photo / Supplied

A third store, NoName Boutique, had a painting which depicted a brightly coloured headdress on a llama.

"I was really shocked," Mihi said, who took to social media with her concerns after approaching the stores.

Representatives from Crystal Sanctuary Napier and NoName Boutique declined to comment on the matter to Hawke's Bay Today.

Aree Chanchumrat, of AJR Fashion, said she would be happy to take down the headdress in her store now that she understood the meaning behind it.

"I can put it away if it interferes with their culture or harms them."

Mihi said she knew the history and ceremonies associated with the headdress after working with indigenous people through her music.

Mihirangi Mihi said she felt the need to speak up in support of her "indigenous brothers and sisters". Photo / Supplied

She said her indigenous friends would be "absolutely gutted" to see them sold here.

"It represents their sacred ceremony.

"If we expect people to have respect for who we are culturally then we need to respect other people's cultures."

Seeing the items in a commercial setting, showed "total disrespect", she said.

Mihirangi Mihi frequently works with indigenous chiefs and shaman through her role with the Alliance of Mother Natures Guardians. Photo / Supplied

Chanchumrat said she hadn't really heard anything about cultural appropriation issues relating to the item and had bought it from a secondhand store to display alongside her clothing.

The store owner, originally from Thailand, said she could understand the issue though, relating it to the sale of Buddha statues as toys.

"They sell it as a toy but for us, it's really mean.

"I can understand how they feel similar."

Mihi's advocacy came at a time when Native American history has been thrust into the NZ spotlight.

Last week fashion designer Trelise Cooper apologised after being slammed for naming on a dress with a phrase associated with a bleak period in Native American history.

The "Trail of Tiers" dress was called out on Twitter for its similarity to the phrase "Trail of Tears" - a period in the 1830s during which thousands of Native Americans were forced to relocate from ancestral land.

The headdress: Why it's not okay to appropriate it

Traditional Native American headdresses have been pirated and parodied in Halloween costumes and as festival attire for many years, however, more recently the costumes have become a symbol of cultural appropriation with growing calls to end the practice.

Cultural appropriation relates to the unacknowledged or inappropriate adopting of cultural elements from a less dominant or marginalised group in society, by a more dominant group.

Feathered headdresses, also known as war bonnets, are indigenous to the American Plains Indians Nations, and only worn by high-ranking men during special ceremonies.

The use of the headdress by people with no cultural ties or understanding of the practices surrounding it is thus considered inappropriate.

It is also seen to be used as a racial stereotype, rolling more than 560 distinct tribes indigenous to America into one.

Upset about its use is not new, but has gained more consideration through social media providing larger platforms for indigenous advocates.