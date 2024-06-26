Tangihau Angus studmaster Dean McHardy (left) was thrilled with the New Zealand record price of $135, 000 paid for this bull on Monday. Also pictured are PGG Wrightson genetics rep Emma Pollitt and the bull's new co-owner Andrew Powdrell, from Turiroa Angus near Wairoa. Turiroa bought the bull in partnership with Gisborne's Kaharau Angus. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Tangihau Angus studmaster Dean McHardy (left) was thrilled with the New Zealand record price of $135, 000 paid for this bull on Monday. Also pictured are PGG Wrightson genetics rep Emma Pollitt and the bull's new co-owner Andrew Powdrell, from Turiroa Angus near Wairoa. Turiroa bought the bull in partnership with Gisborne's Kaharau Angus. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Kaharau Angus produced another total clearance in its bull sale on Monday evening to finish day one of Bull Week in which 125 young bulls were sold.

All three studs – Orere, Tangihau and Kaharau – sold all their rising-two-year-olds at auction.

The Kaharau sale drew a capacity crowd and the stud sold the 61 bulls it put up at an average price of $10,975.

The top-priced bull sold for $37,000 and was bought by Kenhardt Angus of Nuhaka.

Such was the high demand that the sales list got to Lot 25 before the price paid went below $10,000.

“We saw a catalogue packed full of bulls showcasing the renowned Kaharau traits,” PGG Wrightson genetic representative Emma Pollitt said.

“Loyal buyers went to town and secured all they were after.

“The sale result was a real testament to the quality of the bulls put forward today.

“Congratulations to the Kaharau team.”

Kaharau Angus stud manager Nick Carr with Lot 9 in front of a packed rostrum. Photo / Paul Rickard

Day two of Bull Week started at the Matawhero Saleyards yesterday morning when Tawa Hills from Motu presented its lineup.

The Tawa Hills result was not available when the Gisborne Herald went to print last night.

The sales moved up the East Coast after that with Whāngārā Angus putting its R2s in the sales ring at midday.

It sold 30 out of the 38 put up, at an average of $7316, as heavy rain belted down on the roof of the rostrum.

Whāngārā Angus drew a decent bench of would-be buyers at its sale yesterday, despite the lousy weather. Studmaster Tom Sanson got things rolling with Lot 1. Photo / Paul Rickard

Monday’s $135,000 New Zealand on-farm record sale for Lot 2 at Tangihau at Rere provided real impetus to East Coast Angus Bull Week.

Tangihau studmaster Dean McHardy was rapt with the top price and with the overall result, where 46 sold.

“It feels great to get them all away and that record price was very pleasing.”