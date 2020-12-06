Top sportsman loses in bid to keep name suppression

Judge Richard McIlraith presided over the November name suprpession hearing at the Papakura District Court. Photo / Google Maps

A top sportsman fighting multiple Class A drug charges has lost his bid to keep name suppression.

However, he still cannot be named.

The man's defence lawyer Greg Bradford has indicated he will mount an appeal against the decision made by Judge Richard McIlraith.

Bradford's client denies importing methamphetamine and possessing the drug for supply.

The interim name suppression order was first granted by Judge John Macdonald and extended at the second appearance by Judge Peter Rollo to protect the ongoing police investigation.

In November, the man tried to have that name suppression order continued.

However, Judge McIlraith declined the request and has given until December 23 to allow Bradford time to file an appeal in the High Court at Auckland.