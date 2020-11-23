Comancheros secretary Jarome Fonua jailed for four years and six months

Jarome Fonua today in the High Court at Auckland for his sentencing.

A senior Comancheros gang member has been sentenced to four and half years in jail.

Jarome Fonua, the club's secretary, pleaded guilty to participating in an organised criminal group and money laundering.

He also admitted possession of 5.9g of methamphetamine.

Today, Justice Graham Lang said while gang leaders Pasilika Naufahu and Tyson Daniels were above Fonua in the hierarchy, he was still an "important player" who held influence.

Fonua had been trusted with cash, $60,000 of which went towards the purchase of Naufahu's Bucklands Beach home.

When police searched Fonua's address they found a money counting machine, $12,000 in cash and the Class A drug, Crown prosecutor Emma Smith said.

Justice Lang said few persons need a money counting machine for "legitimate" reasons.

But the High Court judge accepted that Fonua had not instigated or orchestrated the offending.

The court heard Fonua is an Australian citizen who will be sent back at the end of his sentence.

The charges followed a covert police investigation dubbed Operation Nova which netted 18 arrests including the gang's New Zealand boss Naufahu.

Pasilika Naufahu, Comanchero MC president, pictured during the first day of his trial. Photo / Brett Phibbs

After a high-profile jury trial, Naufahu was found guilty of two money laundering charges - one in respect of a Ford Ranger and the other a $102,075 Bentley.

He was also found guilty, alongside fellow Comanchero Connor Clausen, of conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine in September 2018.

Daniels has already been sentenced for his crimes.

He had admitted participating in an organised criminal group and nine money laundering charges which came from purchasing a swag of expensive vehicles.

There were four Range Rovers - with price tags of $175,000, $255,000, $218,000 and $280,000 - a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz, a Lamborghini for $285,000, and two Rolls-Royces which cost $364,000 and $595,000.