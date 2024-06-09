Whanganui's Ethan Byers (blue fins) took part in Surf Life Saving New Zealand's National Lifeguard School last year. Photo / Cody Keepa

Whanganui's Ethan Byers (blue fins) took part in Surf Life Saving New Zealand's National Lifeguard School last year. Photo / Cody Keepa

Whanganui’s Ethan Byers has been named Surf Lifeguard of the Year in the Taranaki Awards of Excellence run by Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ).

The awards held on Saturday acknowledged the skills, commitment and effort by surf lifeguards, as well as those who educated others, managed administration and participated in lifesaving sport throughout the 2023/24 season. The awards include clubs from Ōpunake, New Plymouth Old Boys, East End, Whanganui and Fitzroy.

Byers, a member of the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service (SLS) since 2019, won the Wendy Snowden Memorial Trophy for Surf Lifeguard of the Year.

During the 2023/24 season, he was patrol captain, surf lifeguard training co-ordinator, search and rescue squad member, IRB powercraft officer and a committee member.

Wanganui SLS committee member Daniel Comp said Byers had shown substantial growth in the past season and was a passionate and committed member of the club.

“He’s a positive role model, bringing through future leaders and showing them pathways to look up to,” Comp said.

“He is ‘in it for life’ and absolutely loves surf lifesaving.”

Byers provided “incredible leadership” within the club, Comp said.

“He has displayed leadership qualities beyond his years by mentoring other members to be better versions of themselves. He often speaks about his experiences and shares his knowledge for the betterment of the members and the growth of the club.”

Comp was named the winner of the Junior Surf Contribution of the Year category.

SLSNZ Central Region manager Charlie Cordwell said the 2023/24 season was busy for the region’s clubs and there had been a lot of growth in the area.

“This is a reflection of the incredible work that’s been put in across the board, whether that’s on the frontline or behind the scenes. Everyone should be extremely proud of surf life saving in Taranaki, and I look forward to seeing this growth continue during the upcoming season.”

Winners

Wendy Snowden Memorial Trophy Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Ethan Byers, Wanganui

DHL U19 Surf Lifeguard of the Year: Max Toa, Fitzroy

bp Search & Rescue Contribution of the Year: Paul Carlyon, Fitzroy

bp Powercraft Contribution of the Year: Liam Drought, Ōpunake

Peter Steffenson Trophy Coach of the Year: Joel Meuli, East End

Surf Sports Official of the Year: Mel Visser, East End

Surf Sportsperson of the Year: Joe Collins, Fitzroy

Surf Sports Team of the Year: East End Beach Relay Team

Event Safety Contribution of the Year: Ashleigh Hurring, Fitzroy

Junior Surf Contribution of the Year: Daniel Comp, Wanganui

Instructor of the Year: Michael De Bique, Ōpunake

Examiner of the Year: Michael De Bique, Ōpunake

James Hunt Memorial Volunteer of the Year: Ashleigh Hurring, Fitzroy

Innovation Award: Ōpunake SLSC

Taranaki Sportsman of the Year: Joe Collins, Fitzroy

Valda Walsh Cup Taranaki Sportswoman of the Year: Julia Padrutt, East End

Taranaki U19 Sportsman of the Year: Daniel Callebaut, East End

Taranaki U19 Sportswoman of the Year: Tara Shotter, East End

Taranaki U19 Sports Team of the Year: East End U19 Male Surf Team

Michael Taylor Award: John Elsmore, Ōpunake

Service Award: Aimee Leigh, Ōpunake; Michael DeBique, Ōpunake

Life Membership: Adam Fraser, Fitzroy