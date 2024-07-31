Top Energy Chief Executive Russell Shaw is a finalist in a category at the inaugural Robert Walters Leadership Award, with winners announced on August 15.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw has been named as a finalist in a new leadership award acknowledging business leaders across the country.

Shaw is a finalist in the Air New Zealand Large Business Leadership Award in the inaugural Robert Walters New Zealand Leadership Awards.

The award citation says Shaw has led Top Energy through significant growth, delivering impressive returns to shareholders and overseeing major investments in the Ngawha Geothermal power generation plant.

He has ensured reliable power supply to businesses, institutions, and households across the region. He supports strong community initiatives, including the Northland Rescue Helicopter, the Swimsafe programme, and the Northland Science Fair, while also serving as the long-term Regional Partner to The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme.