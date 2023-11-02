Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody October 7 rampage, which ignited the war. Video / AP

Auckland’s Diocesan School for Girls has shut down plans for staff and students to gather and stand in “solidarity for Palestine’s liberation” after a teacher sent what the principal described as an “unsanctioned” email invitation to the lunchtime events.

While a former student has expressed disappointment over the the decision to “shut down advocacy”, the private school says it “does not condone any views that create or support political division or disharmony”.

The latest armed conflict between Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups and Israeli military forces, which broke out on October 7, has led to protests in New Zealand and around the world. The conflict began with a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1400, to which Israeli military forces have retaliated with air strikes and a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, with an estimated 9000 people killed.

A teacher at the school yesterday sent out a school-wide email inviting all interested staff and students to gather during the first 30 minutes of lunch every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for what they described was “in sentiment and in collective action for the cause of Palestine’s liberation”.

During that time they would light a candle, “offer aloud our hopes for Palestine ... and spend 20 minutes of mahi tahi”, including emailing MPs about their concerns and making posters.

The email, which came from a Diocesan email address, said they would use personal email accounts rather than school ones.

About 40 minutes after the invitation was sent out, it was followed by an email from principal Heather McRae who said the email had not been endorsed by the school and had since been recalled and deleted.

“We support all people who are suffering as a consequence of war,” McRae wrote.

In response to questions from the Herald, McRae said the email was unsanctioned and represented the staff member’s personal view and not that of the school.

“Diocesan does not condone any views that create or support political division or disharmony. Our priority is to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for all our girls, of all faiths and diversity,” she said.

“As the gatherings were not sanctioned by the School, they will not be held. As an Anglican school, Diocesan supports victims of war and conflict and prays for peace in the world.”

The original email and the school’s response have sparked controversy online and among current and former students.

A former student of the school said she had been sent the emails from friends who knew people still at the school and was disappointed a stop had been put to the gatherings.

“When I was there, there was a lot of advocacy for political things,” she said, listing as examples the refugee crisis and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign after hundreds of schoolgirls were kidnapped by an Islamic group, Boko Haram, in Nigeria.

“Dio has always been an advocate for human rights. I don’t see why they can’t stand in solidarity with Palestine.”

She said the sense she was getting was that those at the school were “really disappointed and a little bit frustrated” by the decision.

A thread on X (formerly Twitter) about the school’s decision has garnered almost 100 comments with those on both sides of the debate weighing in.

Many questioned the actions of the teacher and expressed sympathy with any Jewish students at the school while others praised her for taking a stand.

A number of posters expressed concern over “activist teachers” saying they should not use their position to influence student opinions.

