Tool to help avoid South Island Christmas holiday traffic chaos

December 23 and 24 are expected to be the busiest days on the road. Photo / 123RF

A new traffic-flow prediction tool aims to help holiday-makers plan ahead this summer.

Available on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website, the tool shows predicted traffic flow across the most popular routes over Christmas and New Year, based on last year's travel patterns.

Regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings said with fewer people heading overseas and more Kiwis travelling domestically, they expect holiday traffic will be particularly busy this year.

"Traffic is often heavy on our roads during the Christmas and New Year period, particularly on State Highway 5 heading to and from Taupō.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable at peak times, so people may like to consider heading off at non-peak times to make their journey safer and more enjoyable."

When traffic on highway's in the South Island is expected to be heaviest:

Canterbury:

SH1 between Christchurch and Ashburton

For those travelling south out of Christchurch, traffic is expected to be busy around 9am-5pm most days.

NZTA is predicting it will be heaviest between 11am-1pm most days.

Northbound traffic is expected to be heaviest on January 2 (1pm-5pm) and January 3 (2.30pm-5pm).

SH75 Akaroa Peninsula

If you plan on travelling east on SH75, it is expected to be busy from December 26.

NZTA is predicting it will be heaviest between 11am-1pm most days.

It is expected to be heaviest around 9.30am-2pm.

SH1 Waimakariri

North on SH1 near Waimakariri is expected to be busy from December 24.

Traffic is predicted to be heavier still between 10am-4pm most days.

The highway is expected to be busiest southbound on December 25 and 26 between 11am-12.30pm as well as January 2 (1.30pm-5pm).

SH75 Arthur's Pass

Eastbound traffic is expected to be busy from December 27 at around midday-6pm.

Westbound traffic will be busy from December 26 between 9.30am-3pm most days.

SH1 Waipara

The highway will be busy southbound at around 2pm-5pm between December 23 and January 1.

It is expected to be even busier northbound with the heaviest periods around 10am-1pm most days.

SH1 Timaru

Northbound traffic on SH1 at Timaru will be busy from December 23-27 at about 11.30am-3.30pm.

January 2 is expected to be heavier still between 11.30am-3.30pm.

Southbound traffic will be busy around 10am-4pm most days with the heaviest expected to be on December 24, 26 and 27.

SH1 Kaikoura

Northbound traffic can expect it to be busy from December 27 between 11am-3pm.

It is expected to be heaviest on January 2 and 3 between 11am-3pm.

SH1 Kaikoura. Photo / Supplied

Nelson Tasman

SH6 Murchison

For people travelling south, traffic will be heaviest January 3 between 12-2pm.

SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim

Eastbound wil be relatively quiet in the lead up to Christmas but busy from Boxing Day.

Westbound traffic is expected to be heaviest around 11am-3pm most days after Christmas.

SH6 Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Southern

SH6 Queenstown

Eastbound traffic is predicted to start picking up after Christmas.

The heaviest periods are expected to be on December 28 (11am-4.30pm), December 29 (11am-12pm), January 1 (10.30am-4.30pm) and January 2 (10am-2.30pm).

The heaviest times when travelling west will be on December 30 (9.30am-4.30pm) and December 31 (10.30am-3.30pm).

SH8 east of Wanaka (Tarras)

Southbound traffic is expected to be busiest from December 27-30 around 1pm-5pm.

Northbound is expected to be busiest on January 1 (11.30am-5.30pm) and January 2 (9.30am-2.30pm.)

• You can find the traffic-flow prediction tool here.