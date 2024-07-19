Advertisement
Tonnes of debris washes ashore as heavy rain warning issued for Coromandel

Al Williams
By
2 mins to read
The Robinson Rd boat ramp in Whitianga has been closed as debris washes ashore in the town. Nearly a tonne of debris has already been cleared from the ramp.

A heavy rain watch with strong northeast winds has been issued for the Coromandel from midnight as local authorities deal with tonnes of debris washed ashore in Whitianga.

Low cloud, periods of rain, possibly heavy, especially overnight tonight, are forecast for the Coromandel.

Rain is expected to continue through Saturday with some heavy falls, easing to isolated showers in the afternoon then clearing in the evening.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said logs and leaves were washing in on tides in Whitianga.

A spokesman for the council said debris was continuing to wash ashore because of the current weather conditions.

Robinson Rd boat ramp was closed early on Friday until a contractor could be organised to clear new debris (logs and leaves) that were washing in on the tides.

“Nearly a tonne of debris has already been removed, however, the current weather conditions are washing in more.”

It was confirmed there was no damage to the ramp, but there were safety concerns.

“We’ve decided to close it for safety reasons, as the logs and leaves can cause a navigational hazard for boaties,” the spokesman said.

“Once this current bad weather has passed, we’ll tidy up the boat ramp and reopen it.

“The other boat ramp in Whitianga is available.”



