Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to give an update on the extent of damage in Tonga, as a reconnaissance plane is due to arrive shortly.

Ardern will be joined by Minister of Defence Peeni Henare and will speak to media just before midday.

The stand-up comes as the Government waits to get word on the extent of the damage caused by a giant volcano eruption late on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in tsunami waves wiping out homes on the coast and sending locals to higher ground.

A Royal NZ Air Force Orion aircraft left for Tonga early this morning and is due to send back images and video footage of the damage.

Crew members will assess the situation and determine exactly what help is needed, initially.

NEWS 📢An @NZAirForce Orion aircraft has left #BaseAuckland this morning for Tonga to assist in an initial impact assessment of the area and low-lying islands. #Force4NZ #NZAirForce pic.twitter.com/TcHKAWVmam — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) January 16, 2022

The situation has been hampered by the fact that communications networks in the island nation have been cut for close to 40 hours since the eruption and Tongans from around the world have struggled to make contact with loved ones back home.

Those who have managed to get word out via social media messages on Facebook, Twitter or Viber have said there have been no reports of loss of life.

However, so far, there has been no contact with those living on the outer islands closest to the volcano.

Among the New Zealand-based Tongans trying to get in contact with families back in the islands is Auckland Tongan community leader Salote Heleta-Lilo.

She told the Herald they were still trying desperately to get news from her sister who lives at the family home in Nuku'alofa and takes care of an elderly uncle, who is paralysed.

Fresh water is distributed after the volcano eruption in Tonga on Saturday. Photo / National Emergency Management Office in Tonga.

'I can't sleep properly. You go to sleep thinking of them'

"It's a concern because they're right on the coast there. It's quite sad - living in fear and not knowing what's happened in Tonga," she said.

Heleta-Lilo said she believed their house will be severely damaged if not destroyed as a result. But that was not the main worry at the moment.

"The house is materialistic. I'm just concerned for their lives.

The volcanic eruption at the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano in a satellite image taken from the geostationary Himwari-8 satellite. Image / JMA

"I can't sleep properly. You go to sleep just thinking of them."

Heleta-Lilo, who was born and raised in Tonga, said she had never seen anything like the eruption in her lifetime.

Speaking to a cousin in Hawaii yesterday, she was shocked to hear him describe rocks raining from the sky after the eruption.

"He said there were little stones raining outside. That's how scary it is - it shows how big it was."