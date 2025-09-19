Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Tom Phillips: Police to investigate how fugitive father gathered armoury of eight firearms

Jared Savage
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Police recovered another five firearms from the two bush camps where Tom Phillips was hiding with his children. Photo / NZ Police

Police recovered another five firearms from the two bush camps where Tom Phillips was hiding with his children. Photo / NZ Police

Tom Phillips had access to an armoury of at least eight firearms while on the run from police, the Herald can reveal.

The fugitive disappeared with his three children in December 2021 and was able to evade detection for nearly four years by living in the Marokopa bush.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save