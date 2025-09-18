Advertisement
Officer who shot Phillips was part of elite police unit and Armed Offender’s Squad

Michael Morrah
Senior investigative reporter
The Herald understands the officer who shot Tom Phillips was part of a specialist police unit that was introduced after the death of constable Matthew Hunt.

The police officer who shot and killed Tom Phillips after the fugitive opened fire on his colleague was a member of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and part of a specialist unit introduced nationally two years ago to respond to an increase in gun crime.

