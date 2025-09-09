Police are trying to piece together how Tom Phillips managed to evade capture for almost four years.
The father of three was shot and killed by police in Waikato after he had shot a police officer.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said a number of investigations are underway into the incident, including one into the movements of Phillips.
“Investigation staff are going over the areas where the family had been staying, and have been speaking with farmers, locals and workers in the area. That work is to help us build an accurate picture of the movements of Tom Phillips and the children.”
“Over the last four years, we have covered this terrain, this region a lot.
“It’s highly likely that we’ve been very, very close,” Chambers said.
Phillips and his children first went missing in September 2021 for three weeks and police launched an extensive search operation, including using a plane, helicopter and heat-detecting drones, after his Toyota Hilux was found on Kiritehere beach.
Phillips returned home at the end of that month and revealed he and the children had been living in dense bush nearby.
Police charged him with causing wasteful deployment of personnel and resources and a court date of January 12, 2022, was set after delays caused by Covid restrictions.
Phillips and his children disappeared again on December 12, 2021, but police did not launch a search and rescue operation.
January 2022
Police issued an official warrant for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to appear for his court appearance at Te Kūiti District Court on January 12.
His ute was found by police near the end of the month on Mangatoa Rd near the Mangatoa track, but there was no sign of Phillips or his children.
February 2022
On February 9, Phillips returned to his family home alone at night and gathered supplies.
This would be the last time he was seen for more than a year.