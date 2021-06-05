Tolaga Bay, East Coast, state highway closed after crash

One person has been seriously injured in the crash. Image / Google Maps

An East Coast highway has been closed tonight after a crash left at least one person with serious injuries.

State Highway 35 is closed in both directions about 5km south of Wharf Rd, Tolaga Bay after the 7pm crash.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but at least one person was seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island tweeted just after 7.30pm that the highway was closed, with contractors on the way.

SH35 TOLAGA BAY, GISBORNE - SERIOUS CRASH - 7:30PM

Due to a serious crash, the road is now CLOSED 5km south of Wharf Rd. Contractors are en route. Please follow directions of emergency services on-site. ^EH pic.twitter.com/4YnyLGVrW5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, one person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Far North this morning.

Emergency services were called to Rataroa Rd, in Kāeo, just after 9am.

The car reportedly rolled, a police spokeswoman said.

"The single-occupant of the car was airlifted by helicopter to Auckland [City] Hospital."

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the driver was in a critical condition when they were taken to hospital.