Constable Shannon Alexandra Rastrick has been named as the person who passed away after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

Police have revealed one of their own has died following a crash in Tapapa yesterday.

Constable Shannon Alexandra Rastrick has been named as the person who passed away after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old was stationed in Tokoroa and had worked in the Taupō area since graduating in 2018.

She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards paid tribute to Rastrick.

"She was a loved and valued colleague who will be dearly missed," he said.

"We continue to provide support to her family and colleagues. Her family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

As a club we have had some devastating news that one of our previous Richmond girls has passed away tragically in a car... Posted by Richmond Netball Club Taupo on Thursday, June 2, 2022

A tribute from the Richmond Netball Club in Taupo has described Rastrick as an "amazing lady, netball player and friend".

"All our love and thoughts go out to her family and friends, RIP lovely girl. We will be posting details on funeral as soon as family have confirmed," the club posted on their Facebook page.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

It comes after a person died in a crash early this morning on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

The crash between two vehicles occurred about 1.25am on the Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs.