Police are investigating the death of toddler in a driveway. Photo / Supplied

A toddler has died after being hit by a car in a driveway in Carterton.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the scene, located off Lincoln Rd, shortly after 11am today.

Police confirmed the child died at the scene.

They are investigating the incident.