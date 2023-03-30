What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heartbroken Today FM host Wilhelmina Shrimpton has spoken of her devastation at the station’s demise, saying “heartbroken doesn‘t even describe it”.

In an emotional post on Instagram after the fledgling talkback station was abruptly taken off air, the broadcaster said she would never have imagined in her wildest dreams that she would be out of a job by lunchtime.

“Devastated is an understatement, heartbroken doesn’t even describe it, and unexpected only begins to scratch the surface.

“The saying goes, ‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened’.

”I’m so happy that it did, but I still think I’ll be sad for a while yet.”

Shrimpton, who co-hosted the Drive show with Lloyd Burr, said the past year had been amazing, crediting her “incredible” colleagues for a personal turnaround.

She revealed she arrived at the job a “broken down person” and was “slowly pieced back together and shone brighter than ever before”.

“I was given opportunity, support and most importantly I was allowed to be myself … and because of that I flourished and grew.

"The past year built me up, gave me back my confidence, and made me feel like myself for the first time in a long time."

“The past year built me up, gave me back my confidence, and made me feel like myself for the first time in a long time.”

She said she was proud of what had been accomplished over the past 12 months.

“From hosting shows to our epic documentaries … we were only just getting started, and I’m so proud of it all.”

Fellow Sunday Cafe host Mel Homer said she was gutted to no longer be able to do the radio show she adored.

“Devastated for all of my incredible Today FM work whānau. The most “hardworking, loyal, talent bunch you’ll ever meet”, she wrote on social media.

Homer said she was now investigating ways to keep broadcasting the weekend show.

“And you can bet your hot patooties I’m looking at ways to continue the Sunday Cafe in some way, shape, or online form.”

Afternoon host Leah Panapa issued a brief message of personal thanks to listeners and signed off with a heart emoji.

“I want to thank you all who listened and shared your stories... I loved being part of your lives. I hope we talk again.”

Meanwhile, the abrupt closure of news radio station Today FM could leave its owners exposed to legal action by high-profile staff, with one expert saying they believed the process may have been a “sham”.

Today FM abandoned its scheduled programming yesterday morning – but not before high-profile hosts Tova O’Brien and Duncan Garner revealed on air that the MediaWorks-owned station’s future looked grim.

Later workers said the MediaWorks board “have made a proposal to shut down” the station. In a broadcast on the frequency at about 5pm a message said: “This station is no longer Today FM.”

It also said a new station will be launching on the frequency in April.

Staff were given less than a full day to provide submissions on the future of the station but a company-wide email from Mediaworks’ interim CEO Wendy Palmer later in the day said the board would be closing the station from today.

“This does sadly mean that a number of our friends and colleagues will be leaving the business in the coming weeks.”

A total of 30 hosts, production staff and contractors at Today FM were proposed to have their roles disestablished, according to a leaked MediaWorks document, while a further 20 jobs are under review.

