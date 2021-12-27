Tipster helps reunite Paihia paramedic dying of cancer with beloved cat companion

Princess Titiara and Robyn Schrafft have been especially close in the months since the paramedic has been confined to her Paihia home, receiving palliative care for terminal cancer. Photo / Supplied

Princess Titiara and Robyn Schrafft have been especially close in the months since the paramedic has been confined to her Paihia home, receiving palliative care for terminal cancer. Photo / Supplied

A Northland paramedic dying of cancer who lost her beloved cat in the days leading up to Christmas was overwhelmed with joy today after the two were reunited.

After another sleepless night worrying about Princess Titiara, Robyn Schrafft received word that a cat matching the 4-year-old Ocicat-Abyssinian's description had been spotted in a nearby Paihia car park.

It was a tense few minutes as Schrafft, who is receiving palliative care and is housebound, waited for her husband and sister-in-law to follow up on the tip and confirm if the feline was still alive.

"We're just over the moon," said sister-in-law Katrina Schrafft. "Robyn couldn't be happier."

Princess Titiara has been missing from Robyn Schrafft's Paihia home since last week. Photo / Supplied

The Schrafft family contacted media on Monday, seeking help from the community four days after Princess Titiara went missing.

The cat, once known for roaming the neighbourhood, has opted more often than not in recent months to stay at home so she could be by her owner's side.

"She's sort of been my constant companion," Robyn Schrafft said of her "little buddy", explaining that Princess would keep her company when her husband, also a paramedic, had to work.

Princess Titiara has been missing from Robyn Schrafft's Paihia home since last week. Photo / Supplied

The couple have given a lot to their community in their roles as public servants, Katrina Schrafft said on Monday, adding that she hoped the community might be able to give a little back by keeping an eye out for Princess.

"I know that her loss is causing great pain and given the circumstances, it is even more heartbreaking," she explained. "It would mean the world if we could get her back safely."

After a story ran in the Herald, the family had multiple people contact them, ranging from someone who spotted a dead feline on the side of the road to someone who wanted to offer them a kitten.

Princess Titiara has been Robyn Schrafft's constant companion as she receives palliative care for cancer. Photo / Supplied

But then a tipster early this morning saw a cat in a restaurant car park not far from the couple's house. Robyn Schrafft's husband and sister-in-law had already searched the same area multiple times over the past five days, but they raced off to check the tip.

There they found Princess, seemingly terrified and trying to hide but safe.

Robyn Schrafft was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago. Roughly a year ago she was told the cancer had spread and there wasn't much time left, but she's done pretty well considering, her sister-in-law said.

Now, Katrina Schrafft said on Tuesday, a major additional stress during what is an already hard time has been removed thanks to the support from the community they asked for and received.