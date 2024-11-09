Francis Tipene, The Casketeers star and director of Tipene Funerals, has apologised for his former employee’s alleged misconduct.
Undertaker Fiona Bakulich faces accusations of putting her grieving clients’ dead relatives in plastic bags instead of sealed metal coffins they paid for, revealed by an exclusive Herald investigation in March.
Families found out when Cyclone Gabrielle damaged their above-ground mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland and they were present for the bodies’ disinterment last year.
The families told the Herald the bodies of their relatives were found bound with plastic tape and put in plastic bags instead of the caskets they should have been in when flood damage at the public mausoleum at Waikumete Cemetery forced them to be disinterred after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Baldwin said police arrested a 48-year-old woman in Favona, South Auckland, on October 22. Bakulich appeared in the Auckland District Court last Friday on one charge of misconduct in respect of human remains and nine of obtaining by deception.
Baldwin said police could not rule out laying further charges and encouraged anyone “with ongoing concerns” to contact them online or by phoning 105 and quoting file number 240808/8008.
Police began investigating fraud allegations against Bakulich after Tipene Funerals laid complaints in March and April this year. It remains unclear what complaints Tipene Funerals made against Bakulich, but police shelved that investigation as there was insufficient evidence.
Police then began investigating new concerns about bodies at Waikumete Cemetery in August this year, following an exclusive investigation by the Herald in which several families anonymously spoke of what they were confronted with when they were present for the disinterments.