Tinni Arora is working at The Kilns at Te Horo

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Tinni Arora concentrates on a miniature pottery piece.

A skilled studio potter from New Delhi has taken up residency at The Kilns in Te Horo.

Tinni Arora, who will work at The Kilns until the end of September, is a skilled studio potter specialising in tableware and miniatures.

Her ceramics journey began in 2007 at Delhi Blue Pottery and later under the guidance of the renowned Rachna Parashar.

In 2013, she secured a coveted year-long apprenticeship at Leach Pottery in Cornwall, southwest England, where she developed a deep appreciation for functional pottery and miniature ceramic art.

Over the years, this led to many other interactions with various pottery studios in England, Scotland and India, enhancing her skills and making miniature wares.

Using techniques similar to making regular-sized pots, Arora creates a variety of miniatures including teapots, jugs and casseroles with lids, spouts and handles, meticulously crafted on a regular-sized wheel just like their full-sized counterparts.

She draws inspiration from her experiences at various pottery studios, incorporating diverse aesthetics into her work.

Her passion for miniatures stems from their intricate detail and she finds the process deeply meditative.

A small pottery piece made by Tinni Arora.
Post-firing, these tiny pots resemble jewels, perfect for display without occupying much space and yet being eye-catching.

Arora sells her miniatures from The Leach Gallery and Winchcombe Pottery, also in England.

Alongside her pottery career, she has been an educator for the past 14 years.

She is a ceramics and design specialist at Pathways School in Noida, near New Delhi, where she has nurtured creativity and skills in her students for more than nine years.

The Kilns is managed by the Mirek Smisek Arts Trust. Trustee Jane Manthel said of Arora: “Her dedication to artistry and education underscores her impactful contributions to the pottery community and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to have Tinni part of our community, if only for two months, and excited that she’ll share her knowledge of an Indian Raku firing technique known as Obvara at a workshop in early September.

“Tinni will also conclude her residency with an exhibition at The Kilns on September 28 and 29.”

More details and bookings can be found at www.thekilnsattehoro.co.nz.

The Kilns at Te Horo, in Jim Winiata Way, off School Rd, is open every Thursday to Sunday from 1am to 4pm.

