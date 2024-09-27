He said the red meat sector was going through some consolidation and that’s why it was important to focus on trade deals internationally.
“It is going to impact Timaru. Certainly, this will be a shock to individuals as they process that information.”
Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said the proposed closure was due to a decline in sheep processing numbers due to land-use change, which has resulted in surplus capacity in the company’s plant network.
“This proposal aims to align our operations with current livestock availability, ensuring we have the right scale and cost structure to meet future demands as a leading red meat processor.
“By optimising our capacity to match livestock flows, we can position ourselves for long-term success and reduce our cost base. We simply cannot maintain excess processing capacity when livestock numbers don’t support it.”
Alliance reported a loss before tax of $97.9 million for the year ending September 2023.