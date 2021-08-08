Timaru fatal crash: Shocked community faces aftermath of five-death tragedy

Timaru crash: Five dead, driver stable - all local teenage boys. Video / George Heard

The reality of a horrific crash that claimed the lives of five teenage boys has begun to sink in for the shocked Timaru community.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said the crash was an absolute tragedy that had affected not only the boys' immediate families but local schools and the wider community.

"It's just starting to settle in. It's really hard to put into words. It's going to take some time," he said.

The victims – all aged 15 and 16 – were killed when the Nissan Bluebird sedan they were travelling in struck a power pole on Seadown Rd outside Timaru about 7.30pm last night.

One of the victims was found in the vehicle's boot.

The 19-year-old driver survived the crash and is in Timaru Hospital.

The car was ripped in half when it crashed. Police allowed media to view the wreckage today. Photo / George Heard

As Timaru residents came to terms the tragedy today, Bowen had a message for his community - to put themselves in the shoes of the victims' families.

"I just can't imagine having a teenager leave home and not return and having that awful phone call.

"When we can put ourselves in other people's shoes, we can hopefully reserve judgement around the accident itself and look at the people and how that affects their lives."

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. There were six people in the car, and not all were wearing seatbelts.

Five teenagers died after the car they were in hit this pole last night. Photo / George Heard

Bowen said young people were going home today and hugging their parents, and being thankful for being able to do that.

"There are six kids who haven't been able to do that last night. I think amongst the community... the schools and the youngsters... they'll be thinking really hard about this and what it means, driving and being in motor vehicles and making good decisions.

"All those lessons come out in time, but it doesn't give back those parents their children, so it's really tough."

Stunned friends and family members visited the crash site today to pay their respects.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the young men.

"They woke up today to a nightmare that won't go away," he said.

"Timaru's a very small community ... It is a tragedy and it will reverberate around our community for a long time."