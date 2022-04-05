Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Timaru car crash that killed five teenagers: How a needless tragedy unfolded

8 minutes to read
As the sole survivor of the crash pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death, Timaru father Stephen Drummond talks about the death of his son Javarney. Video / George Heard

As the sole survivor of the crash pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death, Timaru father Stephen Drummond talks about the death of his son Javarney. Video / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

Today, a young driver admitted causing a high-speed crash that killed five teenagers. Kurt Bayer reports on a tragedy that should never have happened.

The younger boys looked up to Tyreese Stuart Fleming. He was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.