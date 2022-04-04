Tyreese Fleming, the driver of the car that crashed and killed five Timaru teenagers. Photo / George Heard

The sole survivor of a horrific car crash that killed five Timaru teenagers has today pleaded guilty to five charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Jack "Jacko" Wallace, 16, Joseff "Joey" McCarthy, 16, and Andrew Goodger, 15, were all killed when the Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in smashed into a concrete power pole on August 6 last year.

The impact was so severe, it sliced the car in half.

The Lost Boys: Joseff McCarthy, Niko Hill, Javarney Drummond, Andrew Goodger and Jack Wallace (not pictured) were all killed in a crash outside Timaru. Photo / Supplied

Only the driver, 19-year-old Tyreese Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, survived the smash.

Fleming was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries and posted a message on social media the next day to let people know he was alive.

He was discharged from hospital a week after the crash.

Fleming was later charged with five counts of manslaughter and made a brief appearance at Timaru District Court on December 8 last year.

This morning, he appeared in the High Court at Timaru for a case review hearing and entered guilty pleas through his lawyer Thomas Nation to the reduced charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Several members of families left distraught by the crash witnessed proceedings from the public gallery.

They listened in silence as the summary of facts was read aloud by Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae.

Driver breached licence terms

Fleming got his restricted driver's licence on August 4 last year, the court heard today.

At about 6.20pm on August 7, Fleming got two boxes of an alcoholic vodka-based drink and drove to the local skate park at Caroline Bay.

Goodger and Hill were with him and shortly after were joined at the park by Drummond, Wallace and McCarthy.

Between 6.40pm and 6.58pm, they spent time drinking with Fleming who posted on Snapchat a video of him "vortexing" at least two bottles, sculling the contents.

Between 6.58pm and 7.02pm, Fleming got in and out of his car several times, with the boot being opened and closed.

At 7.02pm, everyone got in the car except Goodger who was standing at its rear.

Fleming got out, the court heard, opened the boot and Goodger got in.

They drove off, with Fleming in breach of his restricted licence.

While in the boot, Goodger phoned a friend and during the call a voice could be heard telling Fleming to speed up.

At the intersection at Seadown Rd, Fleming failed to approach with caution, nor did he have any intent to stop, McRae said.

He failed to slow down and took the corner at between 110km/h – 115km/h.

Fleming lost control and veered onto the grass verge.

The overloading of the car, and with the weight imbalance of a passenger in the boot, impacted on his ability control the car and he hit a large concrete power pole at between 107km/h and 115km/h.

The wreckage of the car which police allowed the media to view. Photo / George Heard

On impact, the car split in two and Wallace and Hill were thrown from the car.

All of the passengers were killed instantly, the court heard.

Fleming was transported to hospital and a blood sample was taken one hour and 43 minutes after the crash.

The sample returned a result of 50±2 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The following day the defendant posted on social media from the Timaru Hospital "hello everyone just wanted to say I'm not dead I am very, very lucky to still be alive and I can't believe what has happened and I am so, so, so sorry to the families I have put in pain coz of stupid mistakes that I have made that has costed 5 lives."

Andrew Goodger's mother Andrea spoke outside court about the relief in hearing just what happened that night for the first time.

As soon as she heard one of the boys had been travelling in the boot, she knew it would have been her son.

"He was unstoppable – nothing would stop him," he said.

Today she remembered Goodger as a "fun, bubbly" son who loved friends, fishing, and guitar – a "real happy go-lucky boy".

Although she believes the crash was an accident, she was glad that Fleming pleaded guilty.

"He's got to pay for what he's done."

The crash, which was one of the worst seen on South Island roads in decades, devastated the Timaru community.

"Police would like to acknowledge the families of the young men," Aoraki Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin said after charges were laid.

"It has been an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones who died in such terrible circumstances.

"Timaru is a small community and a number of people have been impacted by this tragedy."

Fleming was remanded on bail for sentencing on June 29.