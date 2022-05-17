Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Tim Groser: Australian election 'won't make a blind bit of difference' to NZ

5 minutes to read
Research finds the Parliament protest was unlike anything seen before, NZ prepares to hit another grim Covid milestone and what a change in Government across the ditch could mean for us in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Research finds the Parliament protest was unlike anything seen before, NZ prepares to hit another grim Covid milestone and what a change in Government across the ditch could mean for us in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

Tim Groser had plenty of transtasman experience as a politician but it was his days as a diplomatic that taught him that political colours counted for little in the transtasman relationship.

That is why he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.