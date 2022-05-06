Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Rating the Australian election campaign - week 4

7 minutes to read
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has bounced back after his stumble yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has bounced back after his stumble yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Gotcha Mark II – Albanese fights back

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has fought back today after an embarrassing stumble on the campaign yesterday and more than recovered his equilibrium.

"I'm in charge," he said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.