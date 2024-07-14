MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on the Auckland region which is expected to end at 4pm.

The forecaster said thunderstorms were “likely to develop” following the heavy rain and could be accompanied by strong wind gusts of 90 km/h.

Forecaster Niwa reported some thunderstorms may have a “stronger wind type”.

⚠Severe Weather Warnings have been updated. The main changes:

🟡🌧 A Heavy Rain Watch has been added for east Bay of Plenty and the far north of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne this evening

💨❌ The Strong Wind Watch for Northland has been lifted

🔗 https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/JkicxcUccH — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2024

Makgabutlane said the thunderstorms would be “localised”.

“There will be pockets of heavier rain in the broader area.”

She said it would mostly affect commuters heading over the harbour bridge and beyond.

“The further north, the higher the chance for some thunderstorms.”

Makgabutlane said the ridge of high pressure that graced the city with clear skies last week had been replaced with a low-pressure system, which is causing the rainy conditions.

She said this was a fast-moving weather system and the majority of the rain will have moved off the Auckland region overnight.

Umbrellas and rain jackets make a return for most of us this week☔️



A rain band is moving across the North Island, reaching the South Island this afternoon



Keep an eye on the Rain Radar today: https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/V29kSzblza — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2024

Makgabutlane warned Aucklanders that the rain will not be gone for long and they should not be so quick to put away their umbrellas.

“We are looking at bands of rain.”

She said the weather would be a “mixed bag” this week, with pockets of settled weather mixed in with periods of showers for all regions across the city.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula which is expected to last until 10pm tonight.

MetService reported the region should expect 70 to 100 mm of rain, with possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

A heavy rain warning will come into effect for Bay of Plenty at midday today. MetService is warning of surface flooding and slips, making for difficult driving conditions.

MetService told residents to expect 80 to 110 mm of rain inland and 50 to 80 mm of rain about the coast. There is a “minimal chance” of the warning being upgraded to red.

Northland is also under a heavy rain watch, which is expected to last at 4pm. MetService said there was a “moderate chance” of this being upgraded to a warning but thunderstorms are likely to develop.

A heavy rain watch will come into effect for the Tasman District at 3pm this evening as the low-pressure system moves down the country.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.