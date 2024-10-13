“Motorists are being encouraged to take extra care if travelling on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this evening, with possible 90km/h west and south-west wind gusts between 8pm tonight and 10am tomorrow,” NZTA said.
NZTA said the bridge is expected to have four lanes open in each direction during peak traffic on Tuesday morning, but encouraged commuters to look out for traffic management and electronic message boards indication any lane closures or speed reductions.
Heavy rain has already begun to fall, with MetService saying its weather station in Kelburn, Wellington, had recorded the fifth wettest 24 hours in October in almost 100 years.
Auckland’s forecast high is 16C, with the temperature to drop to 10C overnight. MetService said scattered showers, some heavy, were possible this morning and evening.
Tomorrow should see strong winds in the morning, but these are expected to ease in the afternoon. The forecast high is 17C and the low is 11C.
The rest of the week has partly cloudy and mainly fine conditions forecast and the weekend is expected to reach 19C.
Whangārei has a forecast of thunder and hail today and tomorrow should be fine but windy. Tauranga had a cloudy day forecast with some showers. Gisborne has a heavy rain forecast, but this is expected to clear tonight before returning tomorrow. Napier only had a few showers forecast, remaining mostly cloudy today.
MetService is forecasting heavy rain for Wellington, saying these should ease to isolated showers by the afternoon. Gales were expected in exposed places, also tipped to ease later. The forecast high is 11C and the low is 9C.
MetService said 70.2mm of rain was recorded at its Kelburn weather station. Parts of Kelburn were flooded this morning.
“[This] is the fifth wettest 9am-9am October period at that station since our records started in 1927.”
Tomorrow, the capital can expect cloudy conditions with rain from the evening. The forecast high is 13C and the low is 7C. Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and showers return for the weekend.
Meanwhile, in the South Island, “most of today is going to be quite a sunny day, but we are looking at quite a decent drop in temperatures down there”, Wotherspoon said.
Christchurch should sit on overnight lows of 3C and high temperatures of 13C until Friday.