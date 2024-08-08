Advertisement
Thunderstorms, hail, rain, snow in store as wild weather sweeps over New Zealand in next 72 hours

Rachel Maher
By
2 mins to read
  • Auckland commuters are likely to face thunderstorms, hail and rain during evening rush hour.
  • The rain will move down the country in bands, soaking most North Island regions.
  • Multiple road snowfall warnings are in place across South Island alpine passes.

A blast of wild wintery weather with thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail is tipped to hit the North Island this afternoon.

Auckland is set to be soaked during rush hour, while snow is continuing to fall in the South Island.

A sprawling rainmaker moved on to the top of the country this morning and will send rain in bands down the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather system would send thundery showers over most regions today and into tomorrow.

Auckland is in the firing line for rush-hour thunderstorms as the rain band passes over.

MetService said there was a risk of localised heavy rain with intensities of 10-20mm per hour and small hail.


Makgabutlane said the already saturated ground could mean there is some surface flooding.

She said as the rain band passes over, there would be a brief period of heavy rain, followed by showers.

“There is a possibility of a more intense rainfall as they move across.”

The rain was also expected to hit Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty this evening.

Makgabutlane said Northland had already received some heavy rain this morning, which would linger for the rest of the day.

MetService is also forecasting a moderate risk of thunderstorms in western regions of both islands from this afternoon through until tonight.

Makgabutlane said while the incoming rain was not expected to reach warning criteria, MetService was keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We want people to be aware there is a wet period ahead … and there will be some wetter periods within that.”

Further south, road snowfall warnings in place as alpine passes in the South Island plunge back into wintry conditions.

From 3pm until 9pm, 1-3cm of snow is expected to accumulate on Arthur’s Pass (SH73).

Porters Pass (SH73) is under a road snowfall warning from 2pm until midnight, with 3-8cm expected to fall around the summit.

A road snowfall warning is already active for Lindis Pass, where 1-3cm is forecast to fall. The snowfall warning is in place until 1pm.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.





