Three youths in custody after person seen with fake gun on Auckland train

The incident was reported to police around 4pm. Photo / 123rf

Three young people have been taken into police custody after reports a gun was spotted on an Auckland train.

Police received reports around 4pm that a person in Morningside was seen carrying a gun before getting onto a train heading west.

After stopping trains in both directions and searching them, police confirmed the firearm was an imitation.

Police inquiries also confirmed the person got off the train in Avondale.

"To be clear, there were no threats made against any person nor was the firearm presented," a police spokesperson said.

As the three people taken into custody were young, it was likely they would be dealt with through Youth Aid.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said trains on the Western Line were halted for 20 minutes and all services were running as normal now.