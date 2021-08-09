Grieving dad whose girls died in crash knows what Timaru families going through

Jason Alexander with his late daughters Tayla, left, and Sunmara. Photo / Supplied

A father whose daughters died in a horror crash almost two years ago said he can understand the pain and hurt parents of five teenage boys who died over the weekend must feel.

Niko William Hill, 15, Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Jack "Jacko" Graeme Wallace, 16, Andrew George Goodger, 15, and Joseff "Joey" Alan James McCarthy, 16, died in a car crash on Saturday at Washdyke, just out of Timaru.

The car they were passengers in struck a power pole and tore in half. The 19-year-old driver, who the Herald has agreed not to name at this stage, was the only survivor of the horrendous crash.

The remains of the car five teenagers were passengers in. Police allowed media to photograph the wreckage. Photo / George Heard

"I really feel for the families," said Jason Alexander.

His daughters, Tayla, 17, and Sunmara, 15, died when the car they were passengers in crashed on Summit Rd on the Port Hills near Christchurch in November 2017.

"I have been there. I can understand the pain and hurt they are going through - it's unbelievable.

"I guess right now they are in disbelief, you don't think it is real but it hits you afterwards."

Alexander has applauded the young driver in Saturday's crash for taking responsibility. The teen posted to social media to apologise to the families of the dead.

One of the passengers was found dead in the boot and police said most were not wearing seatbelts. They said speed, alcohol and overcrowding were factors in the crash.

"Thumbs up to the driver who has taken responsibility straight away. I think that is amazing," Alexander told the Herald.

"I can imagine how scared he is, for him to own up takes guts. I mean he's just killed five of his friends and he is owning it. He's not denying it."

Alexander said the driver made a "really silly mistake" and he "has to live with this for the rest of his life".

The male driver in the fatal crash involving Alexander's daughters was also aged 19 years old at the time, on the evening of November 27.

He has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate licence.

He first appeared at Christchurch District Court in May.

Tayla died at the scene and Sunmara succumbed to her injuries a month later, dying in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on her 16th birthday.

Sisters Tayla (left) and Sunmara Alexander. Photo / Supplied

"I miss my girls every day," Alexander said. "We never expect to bury our children - we expect them to bury us - especially when they die young. It is heartbreaking and wrong."

Information on funerals for the teenage boys is yet to be released.

A car meet memorial event has been planned this weekend by their friends. A post is being widely shared on social media about the memorial, set to start at 6.30pm on Friday. Police have indicated they would prefer the event not to go ahead.