Three top Christchurch City Council executives lose their jobs

A restructure is underway at Christchurch City Council. Photo / File

Three senior Christchurch City Council executives have lost their jobs as part of a restructure which halves the number of general managers and groups.

Chief executive Dawn Baxendale is implementing a change to the organisation's executive team and business group structure.

Brendan Anstiss​ left the organisation last week, as did corporate services and consenting and compliance general manager Leonie Rae​.

City services general manager David Adamson has also left.

"I am introducing this change because as a council we need to change the way we work so we can deliver best possible services to our residents," Baxendale said.

The new structure will merge the external services into two groups, an unchanged citizens and community group and an infrastructure, planning and regulatory services group.

The restructure is expected to save the council between $600k and $700k.