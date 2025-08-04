Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three staff involved in pharmacy error that led to two-month-old’s death

RNZ
10 mins to read

Bellamere Duncan died at Starship Hospital on July 19. Photo / Supplied

Bellamere Duncan died at Starship Hospital on July 19. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An intern pharmacist misread the prescribed dosage of medication for a 2-month-old baby who later died from an overdose, RNZ can reveal.

Afterwards, a trainee technician, who was handling a phosphate product for the first time, did not notice the dosage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save