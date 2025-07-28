Advertisement
Infant death prompts review, calls for mandatory medication checks

By Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
9 mins to read

Bellamere Duncan died from an overdose. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Warning: This story has details of the death of an infant.

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit clinical director is supporting calls for a law change mandating medication be checked by two people before it is dispensed following the death of a

