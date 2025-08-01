Advertisement
Intern pharmacist suspended after 2-month-old Bellamere Arwyn Duncan dies following overdose

RNZ
3 mins to read

Bellamere Duncan died at Starship children's hospital on July 19. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

WARNING: This story has details of the death of an infant

An intern pharmacist has been suspended by the Pharmacy Council after the death of a 2-month-old baby who was allegedly given medication at an adult dosage.

RNZ earlier revealed Bellamere

