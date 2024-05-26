A car and tractor collided at the intersection of SH34 and Military Rd in Ōtākiri. Photo / NZME

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a tractor in the Whakatāne district.

A police spokesman said a 111 call was received at 2.14pm and the crash involved a tractor and car on State Highway 34 in Ōtākiri at the intersection with Military Rd.

The road was blocked due to debris and an oil spill across two lanes.

The spokesman said the oil had to be removed before the road could be reopened to traffic.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Ōtākiri at 2.14pm. One ambulance and one rapid response unit attended the crash.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients in a minor condition and another in a moderate condition and all the patients were transported to Whakatāne Hospital.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a fire crew assisted the police and ambulance personnel with traffic management.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.












