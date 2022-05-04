Two motorbike riders have died on the roads today. Image / File

Three people have been stabbed in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Campbell St in Leamington following a report of a grievous assault about 8.45pm on Wednesday, police said.

"Upon arrival, police located three people with serious stab-related injuries," said Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson.

"Police are speaking with a man who is assisting with our enquiries."

Campbell St has been closed between Burns St and Shakespeare St overnight while a scene examination takes place.

"The local community will notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while staff make enquiries in the area," said Hodgson.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances.

"However, we believe this is an isolated incident."

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident is encouraged to get in touch with Police via 105 and quote event number P050463060.