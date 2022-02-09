Three people have been injured - one critically - after a serious crash in Kumeu this morning.
Police and emergency services are at the scene of the two-car crash.
St John was called to the crash on Old North Rd at 11.20am and sent seven vehicles.
Three patients were treated at the scene and one person was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, according to a St John media alert. They were transported to various destinations.
The police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene, a police statement said.
Old North Rd between Old Railway Rd and Riverhead Rd is expected to be closed for some time.
A detour is in place and Auckland Transport is warning motorists to allow additional time for their journey.