Three people charged with murder of Whakatāne man Jamaine Wharton

Police have charged three people with the murder of the 31-year-old Whakatane man. Photo / File

Police have charged three people with the murder of 31-year-old Whakatane man Jamaine Wharton.

Two men, aged 25 and 20, are due to appear in the Whakatane District Court today.

A 16-year-old youth is expected to appear in the Whakatane Youth Court on April 9.

All three have appeared previously charged with assault with intent to injure in relation to this matter.

They will also face a new charge of participating in an organised criminal group.

"The investigation team has worked tirelessly since Jamaine died on February 28 following a 21st birthday party at the Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms," Whakatane Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

"Our thoughts remain with Jamaine's family who have been kept up to date with progress and are pleased with this new development."

Nobody else is being sought in relation to this matter.