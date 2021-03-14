Three injured, one seriously, after six-vehicle smash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

One person is seriously injured and two are in a moderate condition after a six-vehicle pile-up on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

Road users are being urged to avoid the Expressway as peak hour traffic crawls through the multiple diversions in place.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Greenmeadows about 8.17am on Monday.

St John Ambulance said one person with serious injuries and two in a moderate condition have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Video from the scene shows a concrete truck crashing into the back of smaller car, starting the six-car pile up.

A number of utes and work trucks were also damaged during the crash.

Road users urged to avoid Hawke's Bay Expressway after a collision between a truck and a car. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said at least one person was trapped after the crash.

Police said the road is closed between Taradale Rd and Meeanee Rd and motorists are advised to avoid the expressway and to expect delays.

Three fire trucks and three ambulances are currently on the scene.

Napier City Council urged road users to avoid the area and follow directions by emergency services on-site.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently on site to investigate the crash.