Police were called to Fort St in Auckland CBD overnight after reports of a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to Fort St in Auckland CBD overnight after reports of a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a reported shooting in central Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a "disorder incident" on Fort St shortly before 2am.

During the incident it was reported a firearm had been discharged, police said.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to Auckland Hospital, two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A witness said areas on Fort St, Shortland St and Queen St were blocked by police, and a number of bystanders could be seen near Evans Kebab and Backpackers World Travel.

"A number of bystanders had blood on their clothing, whist others assisted police."

St John said they responded with six units and assessed and treated three patients.