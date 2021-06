The incident occurred near Waiuku. Image / Google Maps

Three people have been hurt - one seriously - after a fire involving a diesel burner in Waiuku, south of Auckland, tonight.

A helicopter has been sent to help, and the other two people hurt have moderate injuries, St John Ambulance tweeted.



The fire was out when two Waiuku crews arrived at the Storey Rd scene about 9pm, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

"The fire is out, we're just assisting ambulance now."

Two St John vehicles attended the incident to help those injured.