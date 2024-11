Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances to the Panmure crash this evening. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Three people have been hospitalised after a serious crash in Auckland on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Dunkirk Rd in Panmure about 6.20pm.

Hato Hone St John responded with three ambulances, two rapid response units, and an operations manager.

Two people in a serious condition and a third in a moderate condition were taken to Auckland City Hospital.