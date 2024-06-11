International head judge Sumi Jo will select five of the 10 Lexus Song Quest semifinalists to perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at the Grand Final Gala in Wellington on Saturday, August 3.

Brothers Alfred and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono and Samuel McKeever, all from Hastings, have made the semifinals of the 2024 Lexus Song Quest in association with the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation.

They are three of 10 semifinalists from a pool of 29 top-quality applications selected by preliminary judges Andrea Creighton and Peter Lockwood for Aotearoa’s premier opera singing competition.

Commenting on the preliminary selections, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa said that, in her day, the Song Quest was a marathon.

“Sustained pressure is one of the factors that makes this such a unique and worthwhile test of young voices.

“Talent is on trial but so is character. The judges have done a great job in whittling the field down to 10 semifinalists. But it won’t be until early August that the marathon is decided once and for all. I wish all the singers well as they face the joys and rigours of what lies ahead.”

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono (baritone), from Flaxmere, Hastings

New Zealanders will be able to track the journey of these elite young opera talents as they vie for the country’s most prestigious singing accolade and a share of $92,000 in prizes.

The 10 semifinalists will present their repertoire before the international head judge, Grammy Award-winning South Korean lyric coloratura soprano Sumi Jo, on Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at St Andrew’s on The Terrace, Wellington. Sumi Jo is one of most sought-after sopranos of our time, renowned for her interpretations of the bel canto repertoire, and serves as a jury member at prominent competitions such as BBC Singer of the World in Cardiff, the Queen Sonja singing competition in Oslo, the Hong Kong International Operatic Singing Competition and the Glyndebourne Opera Cup. The promotion of young singers is of particular importance to her.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (tenor).

From the 10 semifinalists, Sumi Jo will select five finalists who will perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at the Grand Final Gala at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on Saturday, August 3.

Lexus New Zealand vice-president Andrew Davis said: “We will follow the journeys of the 10 semifinalists on their road to opera stardom with great anticipation. I’m sure it will be an exhilarating experience as they perform in front of this year’s head judge, the internationally acclaimed Sumi Jo.”

Samuel McKeever (baritone), from Hastings.

The winner will be announced live at the Grand Final Gala. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

The Hawke’s Bay semifinalists

Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono is a baritone from Flaxmere. He completed his musical education at the University of Waikato, before a master’s in advanced opera studies at the Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio as Sir William and Lady (Judi) Gallagher Scholarship Artist.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono is a tenor from Flaxmere. His musical journey took a significant turn in 2013 when he joined Project Prima Volta, an experience that introduced him to the world of classical music. He was a finalist at the 2022 Lexus Song Quest.

Samuel McKeever is a baritone from Hastings. He has a bachelor’s in music (classical performance), graduating with first-class honours in 2021 from Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music at Victoria University of Wellington.

