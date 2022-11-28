Three companies charged over worker’s death

The Invercargill District Court. Photo / Supplied

Worksafe has charged three companies in relation to the death of geotechnical worker Thomas Edward Arnold, who died in Fiordland National Park last year.

Electrix Ltd, Heads Up Access Ltd and Rdagritech, trading as RDA Consulting, were all represented in the Invercargill District Court yesterday at a case review hearing in front of Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

Arnold died from injuries sustained from a rockfall while he was at work on Percy Saddle Rd on April 20, 2021.

All the companies have been charged with failing to comply with the health and safety standards of workers, including Arnold, and the failure exposed workers to the risk of serious injury or death.

Electrix particulars relating to its charge say it was reasonably practicable for the company to have engaged with Rdagritech concerning findings in its geotechnical rockfall assessment report, dated December 1; sought expert advice from a geotechnical expert to assess the management of risks and hazards; and effectively co-ordinated and consulted with Heads Up Access in relation to its offer of service dated March 25, 2021.

Heads Up Access particulars say the company should have undertaken an adequate risk assessment, undertaken or obtained a detailed geological desktop study and field investigation, and properly identified geological hazards.

Rdagritech should have carried out a risk assessment and identified significant geological hazards, provided geological and rockfall risk-reduction advice, and effectively co-ordinated and consulted with Electrix Ltd to discuss findings and recommendations in its geotechnical rockfall assessment report from December 1.

The companies have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the hearing yesterday, Judge Brandts-Giesen confirmed with counsel that 15 days were needed for a judge-alone trial.

While prosecution evidence would need to be filed by March 3, a trial would not take place until after April 30 next year, he said.