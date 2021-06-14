Three beers and behind the wheel; Chiefs manager sentenced for drink driving

Chiefs rugby player ID and performance manager Kent Currie admitted driving with a blood alcohol level of 102mg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg. Photo / Chiefs

A Chiefs rugby manager caught drink driving thought he was okay to get behind the wheel after a few beers.

Chiefs player ID and performance manager Kent Currie reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today when he entered a guilty plea to a charge of driving while over the blood alcohol limit.

The court heard he was stopped at a routine checkpoint about 10.25pm on Ruakiwi Rd, Hamilton, on April 23.

He returned a blood alcohol limit of 102mg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

He told police that he'd had three beers watching the rugby and thought he'd be okay to drive.

Community magistrate Kathryn Wilson convicted and fined Currie $525 and ordered him to pay court costs of $130, medical bills of $80 and analyst fees of $111.99.

Currie was also disqualified from driving for six months.

The date of the incident coincided with the Anzac match between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato which kicked off at 7.05pm.

A Chiefs spokesperson earlier confirmed to the Herald the franchise was aware of the charge, but would not make any further comment due to it being an employment matter.