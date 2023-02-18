Three arrests following reports of shots fired in Hawke’s Bay

Photo / File

Three people have been arrested after police responded to reports of gunshots last night in Hawke’s Bay.

Police were called to the incident at Kelvin Rd, Maraenui, about 9.30pm after people heard what is believed to be a gun shot.

There were no injuries.

Police made follow-up inquiries and arrested three people, but one has been released without charge.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow in the Napier District Court on charges relating to the incident.

Another young person has been referred to Youth Aid, a police spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are ongoing and police say they cannot rule out further charges in relation to the matter.