Three arrested for burnouts during Level 3 party rev-up in Napier

A police scene at night. But in Hawke's Bay police are finding non-compliance with rules against mass gatherings in the Covid-19 alerts is absolutely a rarity". Photo / File

Three men were arrested in Napier on Friday night as police closed-down a party when complaints flooded in about the use of vehicles on the road nearby.

Hawke's Bay Police Area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said the party, at an address towards the eastern end of Geddis Ave, Maraenui, was an illegal gathering under the Covid regulations banning mass gatherings in Level 3 or Level 4 alerts.

He said police were called about 9.30pm, initially to deal with the activity outside, and the three people, aged 24-26, were arrested for breaches of the regulations, two to appear in court on Thursday charged with disorderly behaviour and one being warned about disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

He said "a few people were doing burnouts" and police moved-in to disperse those outside the address and shut-down the gathering."

"We're not going to tolerate that behaviour," he said. "Level 3 means no mass gatherings."

It appeared those at the address complied with the requests and advice from police, and police in Hawke's Bay had found non-compliance in such situations was "absolutely a rarity".