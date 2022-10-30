Voyager 2022 media awards
Thousands report feeling magnitude 5.3 earthquake

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Thousands reported feeling a magnitude 5.3 earthquake located in the Tasman region on October 30, 2022. Photo / Geonet

A moderate earthquake centred in the Tasman region struck this afternoon at 12.35pm.

Thousands of people in the lower North Island and upper South Island reported feeling the magnitude 5.3 earthquake.

The quake was 53km deep and located 30km south-west of St Arnaud.


The majority of people who recorded feeling the earthquake on GeoNet’s portal said it felt light, 240 people reported it felt moderate, 19 reported it was strong and 3 said it felt extreme.



- More to come

