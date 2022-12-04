Local members of the Sandringham community turned out to pay their respects at a vigil for slain Rose Cottage Superette dairy worker Janek Patel. Photo / George Block

Local members of the Sandringham community turned out to pay their respects at a vigil for slain Rose Cottage Superette dairy worker Janek Patel. Photo / George Block

Thousands of dairy owners and supporters are gathering in central Auckland to protest against what they call the Government’s lack of response to the ongoing business crime and rising violence, including the death of Sandringham dairy worker Janak Patel.

Protest organiser Sunny Kaushal said many are angry and annoyed by “games this Government is continuing to play and the lies they tell”, and the march is to also tell them “it’s time to stop”.

Earlier this week, dairies nationwide shut between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to protest at the fatal stabbing of Patel.

Following this, the Government announced new measures to combat retail crime - including a fog cannon subsidy scheme open to all small shops and dairies in New Zealand.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went on to say that there was currently a global shortage of fog cannons which could mean many stores wanting cannons would have to wait until next year. She said police expected just 455 fog cannons to arrive before Christmas.

Kaushal claimed what the PM said was “misleading and a lie”.

“We have suppliers contacting us, telling us they have ready stock that they can put on the next plane to New Zealand and many are even cheaper than what they Government claims they will be paying,” he said.

“Hundreds of businesses and business owners continue to face crime and violence, some lives have already been lost and we cannot wait any longer.”

Owners and workers of dairies, jewellery stores, petrol stations and other retailers and associations took part in the protest - many of who are angered by the Government’s inadequate response.

Kaushal said they wanted the Government to introduce urgent policies and to make legislation that would make communities and businesses here safer.

“This is to tell them ‘enough is enough’, we don’t need any more PR spins or sweet words, we need urgent action,” he said.

“There is a crime emergency happening and the Government needs to get tough on crime”.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet conference earlier this week Ardern said that youth crime was now much lower than in the past, but the risks and harm from ram raids and other retail crime was concerning and creating victims.

“Shop owners and workers feel targeted. That’s unacceptable,” she said.

She announced new funding of $4 million which will be made available to local councils to assist with crime prevention measures.

Ardern also announced the extension of the Retail Crime Prevention Fund.

“The $6 million Retail Crime Prevention Fund was set up for small shops and dairies in early 2022 as offending shifted to ram raiding ... we’re expanding eligibility to aggravated robbery committed over the last year,” she added.











